A storm system swept northeast across the north country Monday night, igniting transformers, pulling trees down and leaving hundreds without power in two concentrated areas of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Heavy thunderstorms approached the region from Oswego at about 7:45 p.m. and continued through Watertown and northward to St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until about 9:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence County fire departments and rescue squads responded to calls for a transformer on fire in Massena, a transformer arcing in Hannawa Falls, trees and lines down in Potsdam and Stockholm and other issues in Norwood and Norfolk.
National Grid’s outage map as of press time showed 562 customers without power in Antwerp, Philadelphia and Evans Mills. Crews were also assigned to address an outage for 616 customers farther north in Hermon, Edwards and Russell. Several smaller outages were reported across the region. National Grid estimated restoration times for many of the areas to be by 11:30 p.m.
