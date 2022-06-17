Over 3,000 people in St. Lawrence County on Friday morning were still without power following a severe Thursday evening thunderstorm that caused widespread damage and power outages. Some county residents may not get electricity restored until this weekend.
The storm led to 415 emergency calls in less than six hours on Thursday.
“We got hit quite well,” said St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner. “We were talking with National Grid reps last night. They’re going to be doing restoration all today and into the weekend to get things up and running.”
He said emergency dispatchers took 415 calls between 4:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday, many of which were localized in the southern and western portions of the county.
“Most of them were traffic hazards, which would be something in the roadway … the other is electric hazard, lines down om the road or houses, stuff like that,” he said, adding that there were no injuries reported. “The storm came in around the Hammond area, buzzed up through Richville, the Hermon-Russell area, Canton, then Pierrepont-Hannawa Falls where it downgraded.”
There were “a few homes and trailers that did have some trees or limb damage done to them,” which are spread out from Hammond to Hannawa Falls, he said.
He said emergency services personnel started preparing for the storm early on Thursday. He said per their usual procedure, county fire coordinators huddled that morning and contacted fire chiefs in their respective zones to “give them a warning, say ‘hey, this is what we’ve got.’”
“Then we wait to see how it hits. We follow the storm as it’s coming,” Mr. Denner said. “This one came up the river from Canada … the first call (was) at 4:41 (p.m.) in Hammond, and after that the calls just flooded in.”
He said Hammond got hit first, and hard.
“When it blew through Hammond, we had trees and lines down on state Highway 12, state Highway 37 and county Route 6,” he said. “Those roads get a lot of heavy traffic … with those roads blocked … it causes congestion on sides roads, and side roads also had lines and trees down.”
He said county emergency personnel and National Grid had to communicate to prioritize their responses, with threats to life and property and reopening state highways getting handled first.
He said the main highways being obstructed initially made it difficult for first responders to get through to the areas from 911 reports.
Mr. Denner said the regional mutual aid system worked as it’s supposed to, and with seven dispatchers working, the system “had 87% calls answered within 10 seconds.”
He said Hammond, was “(getting) hit quite extensively,” and got assistance from fire departments in Redwood, Alexandria Bay, Brier Hill and Heuvelton. He said Heuvelton was largely spared, with just one emergency call from the area, so crews were able to help out other departments.
“The volunteer departments we do have in the county do an amazing and outstanding job,” Mr. Denner said.
