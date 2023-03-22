Ticket sales for SUNY Canton Flo Rida concert begin Monday

CANTON — The SUNY Canton College Activities Board has announced that tickets for the Spring 2023 concert featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will be available online.
General admission tickets for the Saturday, April 15 show at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center will be $50 for the general public can be purchased at www.canton.edu/tix. Tickets will also be available at the event for $75.
“Flo Rida is among the biggest names we have ever brought to campus, so we expect tickets for this show to be in high-demand,” said SUNY Canton Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership Robert Bruce.
Flo Rida’s music career has spanned more than a decade, and his 2007 breakout single “Low” featuring T-Pain was number one for 10 weeks in the U.S. and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.
He has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, and his catalog includes the international hit singles “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry,” “G.D.F.R.” and “My House,” which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His most recent single, “High Heels,” featuring Walker Hayes was released in October 2022.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album for “R.O.O.T.S,” as well as for Best Rap/Sung Collaborations for “Low” with T-Pain and “Wild Ones” with Sia. In addition to being nominated for multiple Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, Flo Rida is a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award recipient.
