Ticket sales for SUNY Canton Flo Rida concert begin Monday

Tickets for SUNY Canton’s spring concert featuring Flo Rida will go on sale online. Provided photo

CANTON — The SUNY Canton College Activities Board has announced that tickets for the Spring 2023 concert featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will be available online.

General admission tickets for the Saturday, April 15 show at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center will be $50 for the general public can be purchased at www.canton.edu/tix. Tickets will also be available at the event for $75.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.