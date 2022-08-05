THREE MILE BAY — The themes of resilience, heartbreak and hope have propelled Ellen Marie Wiseman’s historical fiction novels to best-seller lists, aided by a keen sense of knowing what topics — from the impact of World War II on the lives of average Germans to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic — resonate with readers.

She has also been aided by excellent timing. Her 2020 novel, “The Orphan Collector” is set in Philadelphia in 1918 during the Spanish flu outbreak as Mrs. Wiseman tells the tale of how a 13-year-old German immigrant and her baby brothers fall victim to a woman bent on tearing families apart during the epidemic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.