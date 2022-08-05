STATEN ISLAND — It’s the Year of Willowbrook at the College of Staten Island, a 204-acre cam…
THREE MILE BAY — The themes of resilience, heartbreak and hope have propelled Ellen Marie Wiseman’s historical fiction novels to best-seller lists, aided by a keen sense of knowing what topics — from the impact of World War II on the lives of average Germans to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic — resonate with readers.
She has also been aided by excellent timing. Her 2020 novel, “The Orphan Collector” is set in Philadelphia in 1918 during the Spanish flu outbreak as Mrs. Wiseman tells the tale of how a 13-year-old German immigrant and her baby brothers fall victim to a woman bent on tearing families apart during the epidemic.
The book’s release coincidentally coincided with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020, it was selected by Target to be its Book Club Pick for the month.
Also in August 2020, “The Orphan Collector” hit No. 11 on the New York Times’ Paperback Trade Fiction Best Sellers list, falling in the list between the reprint of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See” at No. 12 and Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” at No. 10.
“It stayed at No. 11,” Mrs. Wiseman said in a phone interview from her home on Three Mile Bay, town of Lyme. “But you know what? I never, ever in a million years thought I’d hit the New York Times Best Seller list and that I can forever call myself a New York Times best seller. So that was perfectly fine with me.”
But things may be lining up to get her back on all sorts of lists, aided by a new harrowing and heartfelt tale set in New York state and, once again, fortuitous timing.
Mrs. Wiseman’s new novel, her sixth, “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook,” to be released Aug. 30, is set in the 1970s and inspired by the Willowbrook State School. The novelist weaves together a moving and often unsettling story of social injustice, survival and a young woman’s determination to find her twin sister.
Publishers Marketplace and its Buzz Books selected “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” to be featured in its fall/winter 2022 edition. Previous “Buzz Book” authors include Margaret Atwood and Mitch Albom. The fall/winter edition will have excerpts from about 30 titles from top-selling authors.
Costco has chosen the novel as its Costco Buyer’s Pick for September. The company’s Costco Connection is scheduled to publish an interview with Mrs. Wiseman in its September issue. The magazine goes to 14 million subscribers.
Barnes & Noble has selected “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” as one of the most anticipated August releases. “Best read with the lights on and the doors locked,” B&N says of the novel.
More than one million copies of Mrs. Wiseman’s books have been sold in the United States and they been published worldwide, translated into 20 languages and named to “Best Of” lists by Reading Group Choices, Good Housekeeping, Goodreads, The Historical Novel Society Great Group Reads and more.
Willowbrook State School on Staten Island was the largest institution in the world for the treatment of people with developmental disabilities.
When Mrs. Wiseman began the novel, she had no idea that this year is a milestone year for Willowbrook State School. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its opening, the 50th anniversary of Geraldo Rivera’s televised expose that brought its problems to national attention and the 35th anniversary of Willowbrook’s closing. The College of Staten Island, which now stands on former Willbrook property, has marked 2022 as The Year of Willowbrook.
“I first became interested in Willowbrook when I watched a documentary about the urban legend of Cropsey, the supposed serial killer who lived in the tunnels below Willowbrook,” Mrs. Wiseman said. “And then I realized it was the same place that Geraldo Rivera did the expose on and I thought it’d be a good setting for my next book.”
As with her previous novels, the author did intense research and read as many books as she could on her chosen topic. On Willowbrook, one that helped her tremendously was “A History and Sociology of the Willowbrook State School,” by Darryl B. Hill, David Goode, Jean Reiss and William Bronston. The book describes in detail what life was like for the people who lived and worked at Willowbrook and how and why the institution evolved as it did.
“It really got into what it was like, very deep,” Mrs. Wiseman said. “I actually had to tone it down a little. It was a lot worse than what I conveyed in the book.”
But her descriptions of the institution and its clients in “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” will leave readers rattled. Mrs. Wiseman, no stranger in writing about such unpleasantness, was asked if such descriptions are hard to write.
“I always write about difficult subjects,” she said. “For me, when I’m doing that research, I feel so strongly about people learning about these things. When I’m writing that first draft, I’m so intent on getting my point across and making my deadline, that it just kind of comes out.”
But on her rewrites, she has more time to reflect on her words.
“That’s when it really starts to get to me,” she said. “Especially when I start caring about my characters more as I’m rewriting. It’s difficult.”
Mrs. Wiseman said that the more she learned about the Willowbrook “school” itself, the more she realized that life inside was more complex than she originally imagined.
“And the more my sympathy for those who lived and worked there grew,” she said, adding that it was “underfunded, understaffed and overcrowded.”
In a letter to early readers of her new novel, Mrs. Wiseman wrote: “Out of public sight and completely closed off, it provided the ideal breeding ground for human abuse and became an underground city with its own hierarchy and society, where employees could buy and sell everything from drugs to jewelry to meat. It also became a hideout for researchers to carry out controversial medical experiments, all of which were funded by the Defense Department.”
Mrs. Wiseman said that at the time of Willowbrook’s operation, there was more stigma surrounding people with mental and physical disabilities.
“A lot of people and parents didn’t know what to do with their children who had problems. Even something we understand today, like epilepsy, would get a child committed,” she said. “A lot of times, doctors would encourage the parents to commit their child for the sake of family and that type of thing. But there was also a lot of non-disabled kids who were sent to Willowbrook because in foster care, sometimes they didn’t know what to do with these kids. Sometimes, kids would be left in public places with a sign around their neck that said, ‘Take me to Willowbrook.’”
Even more disturbing, Mrs. Wiseman added, “I’ve even read a story about some well-to-do parents who paid to have their troublesome child’s IQ test lower so that they could be committed. There was a huge waiting list to get into that place. And a lot of medical experiments were done there.”
Mrs. Wiseman said it’s important that we not forget what happened at Willowbrook, and her new novel could serve that purpose.
“Hopefully, it’ll serve as a reminder that we need to be more protective of the most vulnerable among us,” she said. “Every human has the right to learn and grow and to be treated with compassion, respect and kindness. Hopefully, the book will build enough empathy in people — that maybe they’ll look at people with mental and physical disabilities in a different way. And to realize they have just as many rights as everyone else.”
But the author also has a more elemental hope for her new novel.
“I hope it’s a good story that will have people turning the pages,” she said.
In a case of the pages in her fiction reflecting real life, or vice versa, Mrs. Wiseman said she heard from someone recently who told her something eerily similar to the plot of the book, which the person had not read yet.
“Her twin sister was sent to Willowbrook and she didn’t know for a long time, and she died there and doesn’t know why. It’s really strange how life can imitate art sometimes.”
Upcoming local events with Ellen Marie Wiseman related to her new novel, “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook.”
n Wednesday, Aug. 31: 6:30 p.m. Lyme Free Library, 12165 Route 12E, Chaumont.
n Thursday, Sept. 1: 6 p.m., River’s End Bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
n Friday, Sept. 2: 2 p.m., The Little Bookstore, 413 Riverside Drive, Clayton.
n Tuesday, Sept. 6: 6 p.m., Henderson Free Library, 8939 Route 178.
n Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 p.m. at Fibonacci Art Gallery, 100 Court St., Watertown.
n Saturday, Nov. 5: 2 p.m. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown.
