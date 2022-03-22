LISBON — The case against a retired Ogdensburg fire captain accused of slashing the tires of a vehicle at the residence of Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly last November has been adjourned until the end of May.
Gerald H. Mack, 52, of 15 Canada Circle, Ogdensburg, was charged with fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, on Nov. 9 following an investigation into a report of slashed tires the night of Nov. 3 at Mayor Skelly’s residence.
Mr. Mack appeared in Lisbon Town Court Tuesday evening before Town Justice Philip D. Fonda. He pleaded not guilty and his case was adjourned until May 24. A special prosecutor from Franklin County did not attend the court hearing.
Justice Fonda extended an order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.