NORWOOD — On any given road in the north country — and across the United States — political flags wave to passersby and candidate signs line sidewalks and curbs.
Residents have a constitutionally-protected right to express support for or disapproval of elected officials and political candidates.
But stolen yard signs have been reported in several municipalities, and law enforcement officials are reminding community members that stealing signs from properties is a crime.
In Norwood, local police have been advised of several political signs being stolen from properties in and around the village, and the department said two incidents are currently under investigation.
“Stealing campaign signs is exactly that: stealing,” the Norwood Police Department wrote in a statement this week. “Our agency will investigate such complaints fully and when the thief is located they will be arrested and charged with a crime.”
Signs reported stolen have represented a range of both Democratic and Republican candidates, according to the department.
Typically staked in the ground with metal wire, small candidate signs in Canton and Potsdam have also been reported missing.
Anyone with information about the alleged sign thefts in Norwood is asked to contact the village police department at 315-353-2131.
