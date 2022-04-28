Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley recently received a generous donation from a long-term donor, TJ Toyota in Potsdam. We’re thankful to have been added to their 2022 community giving calendar. TJ Toyota’s support allows us to continue to provide and enhance our patient and family services. We would like to thank them for their supporting commitment of quality care for North Country residents. Pictured above from left to right Zachary Monroe (Hospice, Director of Development & Community Relations), Karen Long (Sales Manager, TJ Toyota), Ruth Fishbeck (Hospice, CEO), and Shawn Williams (Sales Manager, TJ Toyota). Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.