OGDENSBURG — Due to an IT failure at City Hall, tonight’s City Council meeting will be in-person attendance only.
City Council’s usual webinar meeting will not be available as there is no internet access at City Hall at this time. The IT problem should be fixed by Tuesday.
City Clerk Cathy A. Jock said that tonight’s meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the city website as soon as possible.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
