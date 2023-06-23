Top 10 students of 2023

Back row from left: Peyton Taylor, Kayla Larrabee, Hadley Alguire, Katharine Metcalf, Gabriella Schuckers. Front row from left: Lindsey Filiatrault, Gabriella Taylor, Pohung Cheng, Isabella Gustafson, Josephine Schonberg

CANTON — Hugh C. Williams High School has named its top ten students for the Class of 2023.

Hadley Alguire is the daughter of Bill and Alison Alguire. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Yearbook Club. Hadley has also played on the softball, basketball, and soccer teams during high school. She earned First Team All-Northern in softball in her sophomore and junior years. She also earned Athlete of Distinction in both soccer and basketball. Throughout high school, Hadley spent a lot of time in the elementary school working with children. In the fall, Hadley plans on attending SUNY Brockport majoring in Childhood Education while continuing her softball career.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.