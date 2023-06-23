Top 10 students of 2023

CANTON — Hugh C. Williams High School has named its top ten students for the Class of 2023.
Hadley Alguire is the daughter of Bill and Alison Alguire. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Yearbook Club. Hadley has also played on the softball, basketball, and soccer teams during high school. She earned First Team All-Northern in softball in her sophomore and junior years. She also earned Athlete of Distinction in both soccer and basketball. Throughout high school, Hadley spent a lot of time in the elementary school working with children. In the fall, Hadley plans on attending SUNY Brockport majoring in Childhood Education while continuing her softball career.
Pohung Cheng is the son of Eric Cheng and Allie Liu. He has been on the high honor roll all four years and has taken several AP classes, earning the AP Scholar Award. Pohung(Paul) is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as an officer his senior year. He is co-vice president for his class and was a member of the Student Council. Paul has been involved in Senior Band, Jazz Band, School Musical, Senior Chorus, and Select Chorus. He has participated in many music festivals/events such as NYSSMA solos, the Back Marathon at St. Lawrence University, All-County Band, All-County Jazz Band, Area All-State, and the NYSBDA Statewide Honor Band. Paul has been part of the Science Olympiad team, earning medals in several events, and Model UN, receiving the Best Delegate award. He was part of the Whiz Quiz team that managed to get to the quarter-finals. In mathematics, Paul has participated in two AMC competitions. He took Intro to Economics class at St. Lawrence University as part of the High School Enrichment Program and took part in the Project Challenge at Clarkson University taking a programming class. Paul participated in the Aerospace Camp at SUNY Canton since middle school as a member of the Liberty Partnership Program. Paul has volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drives hosted by the school and with the Church and Community Program. After graduating, Paul plans on attending Cornell University to study Economics or Mathematics.
Lindsey Filiatrault is the daughter of Jeremy and Michelle Filiatrault. Throughout high school, Lindsey has played on both the Varsity Soccer and Lacrosse teams. She received the Section 10 Sportsmanship Award in lacrosse, Athlete of Distinction and was a member of the Section 10 Champion soccer team. Lindsey is a member of the National Honor Society as well as serving as her Senior Class treasurer. Throughout her high school years, she has been on the high honor roll. She volunteers in her free time with the local Church and Community program and the Canton Booster Club. Lindsey enjoys spending time with her friends, kayaking, and traveling. After graduation, Lindsey plans to attend St. John Fisher University where she plans to major in Education.
Isabelle Gustafson is the daughter of Myles Gustafson and Jennifer Sovde. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Guiding Spectrum Alliance, and Student Council. This year, she served as president of GSA and Student Council and vice president of the Thespian Society. Isabelle(Izzy) has enjoyed participating in theatre productions at Canton Central every year of her high school career. Additionally, she has participated in Vocal Jazz, Select Chorus, NYSSMA and Area All State as well as Science Olympiad and the French Exchange Program. Izzy was able to take a semester in Cultural Anthropology at St. Lawrence University through its High School Enrichment Program. Outside of school, she has volunteered at the Potsdam Humane Society and engaged in community service projects. In her free time, she enjoys singing, writing, and hiking. Izzy will be attending St. Lawrence University to double major in Neuroscience and Music while working towards studying as a research scientist.
Kayla Larrabee is the daughter of Rob and Beth Larrabee. Some of Kayla’s most defining moments in high school have been her volunteer efforts which include organizing people to help with parking for a fundraising concert, baking cookies for St. Lawrence International students that were unable to go home over winter break, writing cards and creating small crafts to give to some elderly people in our community. She has also arranged a hygiene drive and organizing a collection for fire victims. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Throughout high school she participated in Varsity Swimming, JV Basketball and Softball and Varsity Softball. When not in the pool or on the field she also was involved in theatre at the school, performing in a total of six shows. Next year Kayla hopes to continue her studies at St. Lawrence University with a major in English focusing on Creative Writing.
Katharine Metcalf is the daughter of Matt and Meg Metcalf. Katie has participated in volleyball and softball throughout high school, winning three Section 10 championships: two for volleyball and one for softball. Katie was also awarded 2nd team All Northern and Athlete of Distinction for volleyball in 2022. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has spent her time throughout high school working with the Canton Sustainability Committee on her composting project. In her free time, Katie likes to spend time with friends, go on coffee runs, thrift, and spend time at her camp on Trout Lake. In the fall, Katie will be attending Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to study International Relations.
Josephine Schonberg is the daughter of Karl Schonberg and Kathleen Terrence. From an education perspective, Josephine(Josie) was a high-achieving student. She was on the high honor roll all four years of high school taking 6 AP classes, and a class in Race and Ethnic Groups at St. Lawrence University her senior year. Outside of the classroom Josie was on the soccer team for all four years of high school, and was part of the Section 10 championship team her senior year. This same year she was also awarded the Section 10 Sportsmanship Award. Josie was active in the Environmental Club, even holding office as co-president of the club during her senior year. She is also an equestrian at Rein Tree Stables in Canton, riding her horse Freddie. After graduation, Josie will be heading to the University of Colorado Boulder where she will be in the honors program. Josie is thankful for all the support she has received from her parents, teachers and coaches who have helped her through high school and made all her success possible.
Gabriella Schuckers is the daughter of Michael and Stephanie Schuckers. Throughout her high school Gabriella(Gab) has participated in several sports and activities. She participated in JV Soccer as well as Varsity Track and was a captain of her soccer team Sophomore, Junior and Senior seasons. Outside of sports, Gab participated in the Environmental Club, Ski Club and Robotics holding several offices including Environmental Club President. Gabriella and her team won the St. Lawrence County Regional Envirothon in 2023. Academically, Gabriella was on the high honor roll all four years and, for her senior year, she did an independent study in Physics. She also took several classes at St. Lawrence University in her junior and senior years including Calculus 1, 2 and 3, Graph Theory, and Astronomy. Her senior year she gave a presentation at the Hudson River Undergraduate Conference titled “Graphs and Rigidity”. Gabriella likes to hike, camp and swim. This summer she will be participating in the Mathematical Biology Team Science(MBioTS) Research Experience for Undergraduates. In the fall, she plans to attend Smith College with a double major in Math and Biology. Gabriella is extremely thankful for all the support she received through high school, particularly from teachers, professors and her parents.
Gabriella Taylor is the daughter of Sue and Jeff Taylor. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Yearbook Club. Throughout high school, she played soccer, in which she received Athlete of Distinction. Gabriella is a member of the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club, where she has skated for eleven years. She works part-time at United Helpers, while also babysitting in her free time. A few of her other hobbies include skiing, running, and spending time with her friends. Gabriella will be attending Binghamton University with a major in Psychology.
Peyton Taylor is the daughter of Dawn Taylor. She is ranked first in her class and maintained high honors all four years of high school. Peyton was a Channel 7 News Academic All-star, Co-President of The National Honor Society. She won an AP Scholar with Honors Award and was the recipient of the 2023 New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence. Peyton is a dedicated member of Reality Check of Northern New York and was honored this year at the Capitol in Albany where she was named the 2022 Reality Check New York State Youth Ambassador of the Year for her work in the anti-tobacco organization. One of Peyton’s proudest roles was as stage manager for plays and musicals during high school and was voted President of the Thespian Society in her senior year. Peyton was an active member of the Guiding Spectrum Alliance Club, a Whiz Quiz team member, a member of the Varsity Track team, and served as class President in her junior year. In her spare time, Peyton enjoys running, reading, writing poetry and spending time with her family and friends. In the fall, Peyton will be attending Colgate University to study English and Biology with hopes to someday work in higher education or scientific publishing.
