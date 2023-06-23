Canton Central School District has named its top two vocational students for the class of 2023:
Molly Hance is the daughter of Desiree Hance and Derrick Hance. She is currently completing her Culinary Arts course at Seaway Area Technology Center in Norwood. Molly is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and has been on the honor roll for many quarters during her two years at Seaway Tech. She was selected as the WWNY Channel 7 News Career Tech All-Star. Molly has also accomplished passing her ServSafe certification at Seaway Tech.
