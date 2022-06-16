WATERTOWN — A tornado watch has been issued for 36 counties in the state, including Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is urging members of the north country to prepare for potentially damaging storms in the area.
“Scattered storms are expected and tornadoes are possible throughout the state today and we will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast for the rest of the day,” she said in a press release. “I strongly urge anyone in the path of these storms to follow your local weather forecast for impacts throughout the afternoon and evening.”
In her release, Gov. Hochul said that the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has most of the state listed as an “enhanced risk” for severe storms and that new rainfall amounts up to one inch are possible.
The tornado watch ends at 11 p.m. Thursday night.
