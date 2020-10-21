OSWEGATCHIE — A Toronto man was arrested Saturday after state police say they located several handguns, high-capacity magazines and ammunition in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 10:34 a.m. on Route 37 in Oswegatchie, Ayub Y. Guled, 19, was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal sale of a firearm.
He was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors, for allegedly providing false identifying information to police.
Mr. Guled was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $100,000 cash bail, or $200,000 bond.
State police were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol.
