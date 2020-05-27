WATERTOWN — Unemployment rates for April in Jefferson County are the highest they have been since 1990.
Rates across the north country nearly tripled in April compared to the same month a year ago, a result not unexpected after the coronavirus shut down virtually all nonessential jobs.
Around 16.9 percent of the labor force in Jefferson County was unemployed in the month of April, according to statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Labor. For St. Lawrence County, it was 14 percent, and for Lewis County, it was 14.4 percent.
“It’s pretty awful, but we knew it was going to be high,” said Cheryl Mayforth, director of The Workplace in Jefferson and Lewis counties. “This is just totally unprecedented.”
By comparison, the Jefferson County rate in April 2019 stood at 5.3 percent, while St. Lawrence and Lewis counties were at 5.2 percent and 5.3, respectively, a year ago.
The second-highest unemployment percentage in Jefferson County since 1990 — which is how far records go from the state — was in December 1991 during a recession, when the rate was 14.1 percent.
“This pandemic came about,” she said. “The response was putting New York state on pause. I’m foreseeing we’re going to have high numbers for a while.”
Jefferson County’s rate in April was the sixth highest in the state. Niagara County led the state with a 21.9 percent rate, followed by neighboring Erie County at 18.6 percent. Overall, the state’s unemployment rate jumped from 4.1 percent in April 2019 to 14.5 percent this year.
Thank your governor. Really, NY? This is the best you can do?
