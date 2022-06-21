MASSENA — A summer of fishing tournaments is set to kick off in Massena, and Donald R. Meissner showed the town board a video that promotes Massena as a top destination not only for angling, but for other amenities.
“For those of you that haven’t been part of the whole sort of journey that we’ve been on to get us to this point, we’re going to show an ad that was done by the national producers of Major League Fishing when they came here last year. So what you’re going to see is the ad that they ran. It was part of the their national TV coverage,” said Mr. Meissner, tourism director for the town.
He said the town had been given the rights to use the video “to continue to promote the message of what we’re trying to get across about why we want people to come to Massena.”
“It’s fishing in the beginning, but it’s about the experience of coming to this town and what it can mean not only to our town and the future of our town, but the future of these people that might come and discover what we are here,” he said.
The video, which was filmed in Veterans Memorial Park, features Mr. Meissner discussing reasons to visit Massena and the north country. Among them, he said, the area provides the best fishing in the world
“People are coming here from tournaments all over the continent, but there’s more to Massena,” he said. “Massena is a place where you can bring your family. You can feel like you’ve never been here before. It’s like going back to the way it used to be for so many people around the country. You don’t need anything but the desire to go out and enjoy the outdoors, and that’s what this area is really, no matter what you enjoy.”
Speaking to the town board, Mr. Meissner said the area is special.
“I don’t mean to constantly say the same thing, but I constantly feel the same thing. This area is special, and I’ve devoted my whole life to come to this point. I’m trying to bring everything that has been part of my life, 30 years of doing television and doing radio, and this is where it’s brought me and I hope to be able to make that difference,” he said.
Town grant writer Linda M. McQuinn, who assists Mr. Meissner in promoting the fishing aspect of the town, provided board members with a budget for this year’s fishing tournaments. She said the budget includes funding available from Empire State Development and the matching costs from the town. A slate of activities is planned for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship in August at the Massena Intake.
“Don is currently doing a lot of door-to-door effort trying to find donors for the part of the budget that Massena is responsible for, primarily the artist’s fees, the fireworks. Those concerts are very important. We hope that they’ll bring a lot of folks to the intake,” she said.
Ms. McQuinn said they expect to have an approved contract from Empire State Development on July 21, “and we’ll be ready for full execution and then we can start assembling our invoices for billing.”
She also provided board members with a position paper she called a “capture strategy.”
“The reason that I decided that this would be apropos is because we’re about six weeks away from the deadline for the consolidated funding application. There are a number of projects that will be appropriate for this particular funding round. I’ve suggested that Massena look at the capture strategy because if we don’t try to go after these monies, other municipalities will take advantage of it,” Ms. McQuinn said. “We really want to ensure that we have access and utilize everything that’s available to this community.”
