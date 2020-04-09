CANTON — With a state of emergency declared and a spending freeze in place, the town of Canton has made several adjustments to its operations over the last month, including the closure of the municipal building to the public and most town and village officials fulfilling duties from home. At the Highway Department, crews — though smaller — continue to maintain roadways during the COVID-19 pandemic. And with work continuing, dwindling resources for crews have prompted the department, headed by Highway Superintendent Terry L. Billings, to request spending for road repair materials during the spending freeze.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, town council approved $15,000 from the Highway Department’s budget to be used to purchase roadwork materials.
“It’s our largest department and our roads need repair,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said during the town’s regular meeting Wednesday.
This week, a four-person crew, down from eight people, graded town roads, and the highway committee reported that crew size will fluctuate from week-to-week depending on the weather and what work can be done.
Regardless of crew size, Mr. Billings estimates it will take another $10,000 in stone to complete gravel roads this spring, and another $5,000 in patching material, bringing the total budgeted need at this time to the requested $15,000.
The town’s 30-day state of emergency and spending freeze declared on March 18, has now been extended an additional 30 days, and a hiring freeze resolution was brought to the full council this week as an extension of the emergency proclamation.
The hiring freeze resolution was passed Wednesday, though the town does not currently have any vacant positions and the freeze will likely not “immediately affect anything,” council member Tim Danehy said.
When Ms. Ashley declared the state of emergency last month, she said a negative impact on the town’s revenue is expected, as Canton Town Court operations have paused and sales tax revenue decreases.
“It is critical to be calm as we navigate this storm together,” she said in March. “I expect it is going to get worse and know that we will continue taking care of one another. This is a true test of humanity.”
