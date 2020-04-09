CANTON — After several months of working out an intermunicipal agreement covering a Canton Town Court peace officer, town council approved the measure this week, bringing the agreement one step closer to full approval.
“When the position of court security officer was created for the town court, some things didn’t get done properly as far as New York State Division of Criminal Justice,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said during the town’s regular meeting Wednesday held through Zoom Technologies.
To comply with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, the agreement between the town and village re-titles the position, from court security officer to town constable/peace officer, and clarifies responsibilities and liabilities for the two municipalities.
Once the village board formally approves the agreement, which is expected to take place at its next regular meeting, the document can be signed by Ms. Ashley and Mayor Michael E. Dalton.
As an employee of the town, the peace officer provides armed security for Canton Town Court, town justices, court personnel and courtroom visitors. The officer reports to town justices and fulfills duties set by the state Office of Court Administration.
The agreement deems the town responsible for any costs associated with the repair or replacement of the officer’s uniform or equipment, including weapons, and the village is responsible for administering all training through the Village Police Department.
Weapons used by the officer, including a handgun, pepper spray and taser, will be provided and stored by village police, and the town will reimburse the village for weapons costs, according to the agreement.
Essentially, town council member Bob Washo said, the town will pay rent for the police department handgun, as the town itself cannot legally own firearms.
The officer is expected to follow the police department’s use of force policies, and the police department will maintain and submit any records for the officer to the state DCJS.
At its March 30 regular meeting, the village board discussed a third draft of the agreement that had been formulated from two earlier documents drafted by the town and village.
The village’s principal concern had been whether it would be held liable if a claim was to be brought against the village about the officer’s training or performance. The village’s draft incorporated a provision that the town guarantees it will not hold the village or the police department responsible if such a claim was made.
In return, the town floated the idea of an additional protective provision in case a claim was to be brought against the town over the officer’s conduct, according to village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme.
“It seems to me the practical effect would be one would negate the other,” Mr. Ducharme said.
The agreement passed by the town establishes one provision that the town will hold the village and police department harmless from all claims about the peace officer’s performance.
As of last year, the town did not possess insurance coverage specifically for the peace officer, but it has since obtained that coverage, Mr. Ducharme said.
The village’s insurance for the peace officer lies with its law enforcement coverage through the police department.
The village board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, on Zoom. Participants are asked to register in advance on the municipal website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.