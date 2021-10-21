MASSENA — With the Massena Town Council looking at a 54% tax increase for 2022, the Massena Rescue Squad will need to look at making cuts to its proposed budget before the board will give approval.
Roger Bennett, representing the squad’s board of managers, presented the spending plan during Wednesday’s Massena Town Council budget workshop.
Board member Susan Bellor said it was imperative to cut the budget down. She said they started out with an 83.2% increase two weeks ago, and have since pared that down to 59% last week and 54% this week.
“So, we have to keep in mind that we certainly can’t have a tax increase for our residents that high. So, everybody keeps that in perspective and we can go forward and see what we can do to keep it better,” she said.
Some of those cuts fell on the Massena Rescue Squad, and she asked Mr. Bennett if they would prefer to make the cuts on their own or have the town board do it.
“I met with the rescue squad again yesterday. They put the budget together, and they stated that the numbers that were in here were what they needed,” Mr. Bennett said. “They were supposed to come tonight, but they’ve had several calls this afternoon. I did take the document that was sent to me and went through it with them and everything.”
Mrs. Bellor asked if anything could be taken out of areas such as recruitment or office supplies.
“I was directed by them that this budget, as presented, is what they want,” Mr. Bennett said. “They’re the ones that proposed the budget. I’m just the messenger.”
Board member Robert Elsner said, in looking at the proposal, it was more than the rescue squad had historically spent. Among the increases was the cost for E5 Support Services. The rescue squad is manned primarily by volunteers from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The building is manned 24 hours a day with the help of E5 Support Services, who are there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Again, my biggest concern is the E5 contract. I don’t know where the increases are, why the increases. There’s no justification.” Mr. Elsner said. “Are they going up because we plan on using more of them? Are they going up because their salaries are going up? I’ve received nothing that says why the E5 expenses are going up.”
“I have nothing either. I have not seen anything, but I did put in a number which I thought was reasonable for the way it had been,” Mr. Bennett said. “I know that you don’t like that, but I had to do something. I’ve asked them every time, ‘Have you got the number?’ and I’ve been told they haven’t got the number.”
Mr. Elsner said he was also concerned about “round numbers.”
“I’m not a fan of round numbers,” he said. “It seems like there’s $10,000, $10,000, $10,000, $15,000. It doesn’t equate to what the actual expenses have been, and we went through this exercise last time, and I’m more than willing to go through the exercise again.”
Mr. Elsner said the “bottom line” was that all departments needed to cut down to what they actually spent. He said the rescue squad spent nothing in some areas, “yet they have $5,000 or they have $50,000, they have a number.”
“They’re not supported by last year’s expenses,” Mr. Elsner said. “We’re going through this exercise of having these meetings and we’re not getting where we need to be. So, it may mean that we just have to sit down and take the past expenses and come up with our own numbers.”
Because of the “unknowns,” Mr. Elsner said he couldn’t approve or support the budget.
“I understand you’re saying you’re the messenger, but this budget can’t go forth the way it is,” he said.
“I agree,” Mrs. Bellor said.
“I’ll go back next week and tell them I’ve been here and this is what I’ve heard,” Mr. Bennett said. “That’s the best I can do right now.”
Among other organizations that had budgets reviewed on Wednesday were Massena Meals on Wheels, North Country Life Flight and the Massena Business Development Corp. None were requesting increases. Their budget proposals were approved as submitted.
In the BDC’s case, Executive Director James Murphy said the BDC board was requesting $75,000, the same amount that it received last year, but a 25% reduction from traditional funding from the town.
“My board has voted again for the next year to absorb any of the deficit that comes beyond the $75,000,” Mr. Murphy said.
