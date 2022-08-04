NICHOLVILLE — The Hopkinton Town Board voted to move forward with constructing a temporary road around a problem area on River Street where the roadway is eroded and crumbling into the adjacent St. Regis River.
The unanimous vote happened during a special Thursday night meeting called to address River Street.
The temporary fix won’t happen overnight. Town officials say they need to have the town attorney draw up an agreement between the town and a property owner over whose lot the road will run.
There is also the separate issue of fixing the crumbling roadway.
“Even with a temporary or permanent road, we still need to address the issue of that bank. We cannot leave that the way it is,” Town Supervisor Susan M. Wood said.
Work on addressing the bank had been slow to start because National Grid needs to shut off overhanging power lines before that part of the project can start.
Ms. Wood said the utility company went to the site Thursday, but a tenant living in a house to which the lines are connected objected and told National Grid to turn the power back on. Ms. Wood said they didn’t have any choice in the matter. The power had to go back on and everything came to a halt.
Jolene M. Nichols, who lives on River Street and has to drive past the sinkhole to get to and from her home, told the town board that she and her children are terrified of being injured or killed.
“The other day my vehicle started to slide toward the hole,” she said. “My kids are so afraid it’s not funny.”
“I really get that. I understand,” said Town Councilor Deb Rust. Other town councilors said they’re also sympathetic to Ms. Nichols and her family.
The town hasn’t taken any formal action beyond starting the process of opening the temporary road and drawing up the legal deal. The board plans to discuss it further during its next meeting.
The town has declared a local state of emergency. The town made an original 30-day declaration on June 23 and renewed it July 23 for another 30 days.
“We have to get a temporary road in there. That’s No. 1 priority,” Town Councilor Vickie L. French said. “We need to get these people a temporary road that’s safe to drive on so we can move forward with what our permanent decision is going to be.”
Town Highway Superintendent Henry J. “Jim” Boardway said there are a couple of options put forward by local contractors. One of the plans involves trucking in large boulders, weighing 1 ton or more, each, and smaller fill to close the hole. Mr. Boardway also suggested building a retaining wall back from the hole and filling it in with gravel. Ms. Wood said there’s also a proposal to buy the nearby property and build a new road over it.
Whatever option the town board chooses, it’s going to be costly.
“There’s not going to be a big savings no matter how we do it. I want to do it the safe way and the right way,” Ms. Wood said. “I don’t think we have options here. We have to make that (road) permanent. We have to fill in the hole and if it costs us money, it costs us money.”
The supervisor said she’s reached out to elected officials for help, including state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“I have not heard back from any of them yet,” she said.
Barriers, traffic cones and snow fencing surround a washed-out section of River Street in Nicholville on July 28. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
While the road surface and foundation of River Street in Nicholville continue to wash away with every rain shower, debris falls on July 28 about 60 feet straight down to the St. Regis River. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
