MASSENA — A company that has assisted the town with projects for several years at the Massena International Airport will continue doing so for the next five years.
The Massena Town Council unanimously approved retaining C&S Engineers for airport planning services, environmental consulting services, financial consulting services, and political engagement, community involvement and public relations.
The contract fulfills an Federal Aviation Administration requirement that all airports have a consulting firm contracted for projects.
“They’ve done all the work since I’ve been here,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said. “It’s not like a bid for a specific job. It’s just a matter of when we need them.”
Town officials had formally requested statements of interest and qualifications for professional services of qualified airport consulting firms. The services will assist the town with development and improvement of the airport.
Those services could include general consulting services; preparation and administration of the necessary applications and documents for FAA grant funding; planning services as required by the town; services to obtain environmental clearances for proposed projects; engineer design and other services as required by the town; construction administration, inspection and testing services during construction projects; and attendance at meetings as required by the town.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said C&S Engineers has assisted with engineering for a number of improvements at the airport, including runways, aprons and hangars.
“If there’s a project that comes up, they’ll make sure that the FAA has all the information they need,” he said. “Every year, we have a list that’s called a CIP, Capital Improvement Plan. The FAA goes through a list of what we might need next year, two years, five years. They have several different projects that were scheduled two years out for the engineering to take place. One of them is airport runway 529. That’s the big one. They decided instead of just patching that, they were going to replace it. So they bring this to the FAA’s attention.”
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said C&S Engineers also works with state officials for airport projects.
Councilor Thomas C. Miller said C&S Engineers also contributes to the community.
“They’re dedicated to this community, too, because they donate to the fire department,” he said. “They make a nice donation to the fire department, so they’re definitely with the town of Massena.”
