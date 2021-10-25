MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has agreed to bond for $5.4 million to move forward with the proposed pipe repair and replacement project for the East Massena Consolidated Water District.
Tisdale Associates will prepare plans and specifications and estimate the projected expense. However, a contract to put the project out to bid won’t be done until funding is confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agricultural Development.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said during a public hearing that the project would replace greater than 28,700 liner feet of ductile iron water mains in the water district based on preliminary engineering reports prepared by Tisdale Associates. There were no comments during the public hearing.
The estimated cost to the average resident user in the district will be an additional $410.21 per year, for a total of $769.61 to replace water mains that will have a useful life of 40 years.
Planning for the East Massena Consolidated Water District had been put on hold in July because materials needed for the project were either unavailable or were beyond what had been budgeted.
One material in particular that was difficult to find was copper for the copper laterals to be used to replace damaged lines leading to the houses.
PVC pipe could have been used on the main water pipes, but since the work is in the village of Massena’s maintenance area, village officials are requiring them to use ductile iron, which was in demand.
With bids for the work coming in over the budget, the choices would have been to do less, seek further financing or put the project on hold. Town officials anticipate putting it out to bid again in the spring, with prices hopefully coming within the town’s budget.
The discussion about replacing the water line dates back to 2017. Officials said in 2017 that they intended to address the issue, but couldn’t do that until funding became available. The project had not been funded through two rounds of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
But the problem dates back farther. The original plans to replace the water lines had been approved in 1999 and work was done in the 2000 and 2001 timeframe. However, town officials said, work wasn’t done correctly in the first place and the line deteriorated after 10 to 12 years, when it should have lasted 40 years or longer.
Because of the amount of time that elapsed since it was done, the statute of limitations to take action against the contractor had expired.
