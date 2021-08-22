BRASHER FALLS — Budget season has started in the town of Brasher, and Supervisor Mark A. Peets said his preliminary figures show good news for taxpayers.
“This is our preliminary budget look. I want everybody to take a look at this and do your homework. We’re going to talk about it again at the next three board meetings. We’re going to have a workshop prior to each one to go over this,” he told board members.
The town recently conducted a revaluation that increased its equalization rate from 78% to 100%.
“So the total taxable assessed valuation for 2021 is $126,570,329. We increased about $34 million from the year before,” Mr. Peets said.
He said he did some “number crunching” to compute the allowable state tax cap limit.
“The allowable state cap limit that I can raise the money, we’re looking at a decrease in the tax rate revenue of $3.64 a thousand (dollars). The year before it was $4.79 a thousand,” he said.
That’s a $1.15 decrease, meaning the owner of a $100,000 home would see a $1,150 decrease.
In addition, residents in the light districts will see a savings, Mr. Peets said.
“The light districts since we went LED have gone down quite a bit for anybody that’s in a light district,” he said, and those savings will be passed on to customers in the light districts.
“So it’s very good in that respect, and they’re brand new, so there’s not been a lot of reports from anyone,” he said.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 15, giving members a half-hour to discuss the budget before moving into regular session.
“That will be the first thing we do is talk about the budget for half an hour. Hopefully we won’t have to change too much,” Mr. Peets said.
