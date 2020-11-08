BRASHER FALLS — Town of Brasher residents will see a decrease in the tax rate under Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets’ tentative 2021 budget, which was put up for public comment on Thursday.
Mr. Peets said the tax rate will decrease 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value compared to his 2020 budget. That translates to a tax rate of $4.7918 per $1,000 for property owners, and the town remains under the 2% property tax cap.
“We gained quite a bit of assessed valuation,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Peets said, “Most of our big ticket items are already paid for,” and they have emergency funds if something needs to be addressed.
The town’s 2020 budget called for a tax rate of $5.15 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate in the town’s 2019 budget was $5.1426 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The $2.4 million budget calls for $602,102 to be raised by taxes. He said that includes $185,709 for the general fund and $257,813 for the town highway fund. The $2 million budget for 2020 called for $593,646 to be raised by taxes. That includes $195,216 for the general fund and $261,890 for the town highway fund.
Under the budget, the preliminary salary schedule includes $16,405 for the supervisor; $5,000 each for town council members, a total of $20,000; $35,000 for the town clerk; $11,350 each for the town justices, a total of $22,700; $55,000 for the highway superintendent; and $22.59 per hour for the town’s highway employees.
Like other municipalities, the town is looking at a potential 20% reduction in revenue from the state. They are also looking at the potential for less sales tax revenue thanks in part to COVID-19.
“We were still able to look at our bottom line with the cuts that are coming in from the state,” Mr. Peets said.
The town is also looking at a reduction in casino gaming compact revenue, although that’s not included as part of Mr. Peets’ regular budget. The casino, like other state facilities, had been temporarily closed for several months because of COVID-19.
“For the most part, we don’t have that coming in. It’s manna from Heaven if it’s there,” he said.
The funding, however, remains important for some of the town’s projects, like a pavilion that was built behind the Tri-Town Arena.
“We got a grant and put some casino funds toward that. I really don’t want to put that on the back of the taxpayer,” Mr. Peets said.
