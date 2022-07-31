Canton finds $47K in unspent state grant

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Town officials will be looking into what to do with nearly $50,000 left over from a Community Development Block Grant from 2013.

“Just to give you a little background, there is approximately $47,000 in an account from 2013 with little documentation of what it is supposed to be used for,” Town Councilor John S. Taillon said during a joint town and village meeting last week. “We brought it up with the ED (economic development) team to give us some suggestions of what we could do to try to administer this.”

