CANTON — Town officials will be looking into what to do with nearly $50,000 left over from a Community Development Block Grant from 2013.
“Just to give you a little background, there is approximately $47,000 in an account from 2013 with little documentation of what it is supposed to be used for,” Town Councilor John S. Taillon said during a joint town and village meeting last week. “We brought it up with the ED (economic development) team to give us some suggestions of what we could do to try to administer this.”
“We need to have an open conversation on this topic,” Mr. Taillon added.
What came out of the conversation with the economic development team was to partner with the North Country Housing Council to administer the program, Mr. Taillon said.
“When we discovered the money and did the research, Leigh (economic developer Leigh Rodriguez) and I went down to the Housing Council to meet with the director to see if there was any documentation there,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said.
A search of Housing Council records was fruitless, Ms. Ashley said.
“I couldn’t find anything in our records except that we got the money and it was deposited in 2013,” Ms. Ashley said.
The Housing Council said it was up to the town to decide on how to administer the money just so long as it benefits the community.
“Would it be giving lots of people $500 or $1,000 or $5,000 grants? Or, would it be giving $47,000 to the Housing Authority and saying, ‘fix whatever?’” Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said.
Town Councilor James T. Smith said the money was likely part of a $400,000 grant that may have been targeted for a particular area or need.
“A lot of it was for septic upgrades and things like that,” Mr. Smith said.
“I think it’s likely that the Housing Council’s files may have been destroyed when they had mold in their basement,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “I believe they were the ones that administered it at the time, but they just don’t have records.”
Ms. Rodriguez suggested that the Housing Council might have an ongoing program that this money could be used to supplement.
“It is not a huge chunk of money,” she said.
Ms. Ashley asked Mr. Taillon and Town Councilor Robert T. Santamoor to contact the Housing Council and CDBG program officials for recommendations on how to use the money.
“I think it is better leveraged if you link it with an existing program that is already going on,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
