CANTON — At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Canton Town Board lifted its moratorium on anaerobic digesters and approved a new law regulating digesters in the town.
The 15-page law took nearly a year to create and is primarily based on the town’s solar law.
The law passed unanimously following a public hearing and acceptance of the results of the State Environmental Quality Review process.
“There are very few towns with anaerobic digester laws within the state of New York,” town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said when the town passed the moratorium on Aug. 10, 2022. “It is primarily covered by the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation). But there is some indication that maybe Canton could be the source of one of those facilities and I think they are going to become more and more popular.”
“We want to make sure we have taken due consideration to make sure it is consistent with the nature of Canton,” Gustafson said.
The new law, available on the town website at wdt.me/r3Jf4B, describes the difference between small and large digesters.
A small digester is limited to using animal waste produced on site and where the product of the digesters is used on site.
A large digester brings animal waste produce off-site and then sells its product.
Large digester developers have several requirements beyond those of small digesters.
“Large digester systems are permitted through the issuance of a special use permitted in any one where agricultural uses are permitted,” the law reads.
Large digesters are only allowed on lots of 30 acres or more and must have site plan approval from the town planning board and a building permit from the code officer.
Developers must have a safety plan and schedule emergency response training with facility personnel, fire code officials, emergency responders and the St. Lawrence County Emergency Management Office.
Developers must submit the digester plan for review by the county planning board.
The developers are required to have a decommissioning plan for when the facility comes to the end of its useful life.
“The owner and/or operator of the anaerobic digester shall continuously maintain a fund or bond payable to the town, in a form approved by the town for the removal of the digester, in an amount to be determined by the town,” the law reads.
Developers must negotiate with the town for a community benefit payment that includes a road use agreement.
The law also requires developers to deposit 1% of the estimated project cost, up to $30,000, in a non-interest-bearing account for the town to use for consultants and attorneys to assist in the project review.
Any ownership change will require the new owner to abide by the requirements of the special-use permit.
