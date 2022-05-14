CANTON — Three roads are slated for repair in the town of Canton this paving season.
The Canton Town Council approved a resolution Wednesday night to spend $539,857 on Pyrites Russell Road, Pink School House Road and Crusher Road.
The resolution also calls for the installation of pipes along Irish Settlement Road to alleviate flooding.
The work on Pyrites Russell Road will involve 5,500 feet and is expected to cost $261,964. On Pink School House Road, the repairs will encompass 1,730 feet and are expected to cost $74,851. The work on Crusher Road is 4,700 feet and has a price tag of $203,042.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said that the state Department of Transportation sends a letter to Town Highway Superintendent Steven J. Smith with the amounts and sources of money for the year.
“The apportionment for 2022-23 is CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) $289,163, Pave New York is $76,338, and EWR (Extreme Winter Recovery Program) is $66,206.” Ms. Ashley said.
Town Councilor James T. Smith pointed out that the state numbers have not changed from previous years.
“At least they are not cutting it, it’s flat,” he said. “And, when asphalt prices are doing what they are doing, flat doesn’t help us.”
Ms. Ashley said the town was eligible for new funding called POP (Pave Our Potholes) and could receive more than $50,000 from that fund. Ms. Ashley said she isn’t going to count on the money until it comes in.
The price of asphalt will be a factor in getting the work done this year.
“Asphalt prices, everyone knows, they follow gas prices, fuels prices, and the market is volatile right now,” the highway superintendent said. “It is scary at best. Prices are extraordinarily high now and they are only going to get higher.”
Asphalt prices have gone from about $50 per ton to $70 per ton, he said.
“It is going to be a very expensive year,” he said.
“Any progress we thought we were going to make this year, is gone,” Councilor Robert J. Washo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.