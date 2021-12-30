CANTON — Hiring practices for the town have been modernized following a meeting Thursday night, when the Canton Town Board unanimously passed a motion to update its equal opportunity and affirmative action policy.
The new policy draft includes a few changes in diction. Now, it reads “The Town of Canton shall not discriminate in the hiring, promotion, or termination of employees based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy), gender, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other category protected by law.”
The revised draft, which added “including pregnancy,” also added an avenue for complaints.
“Any complaint that this policy has not been complied with can be made to the town board,” the new policy reads.
The town’s goal, according to the policy, is to “provide equal employment opportunities for all based on qualifications, merit, ability, and potential.”
“This was originally proposed by Martha Foley Smith and I as far as the Policy Committee,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “This increases the value of our recruitment and retention of employees and makes it more up to date.”
Ms. Smith said the old policy was “significantly out of date.”
“I think this is a really fair rewrite,” Ms. Smith said. “I think this will be a 100 percent improvement.”
The new policy also establishes a team-based approach to job interviews.
“In recruiting and hiring, the town shall seek the best qualified person to the department job requirements by reviewing applications for employment and interviewing applicants. A team-based approach interview will be administered,” the policy reads.
Ms. Ashley said the practice of team-based interviews has been tried with the town’s last three advertisements, and she said it has so far been a great approach.
