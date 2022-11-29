CANTON — Following a public hearing attended by about 15 residents, the town board unanimously adopted a local law that opts Canton out of a state law that exempts renewable energy projects from taxation.
Section 487 of New York’s Real Property Law provides a 15-year real property tax exemption for properties with renewable energy systems, including solar electric systems.
The exemption only applies to the value that the solar system adds to the property, not the entire value of the property.
When Section 487 was enacted, the town chose not to opt out because it saw taxing solar improvements, particularly solar panels added to houses and businesses, an impediment to growth, said attorney William M. Buchan, who has been advising the town on solar energy matters.
The exemption helped in the Solarize Canton project that encouraged residential solar installations, Town Councilor Robert J. Washo said.
That program, which resulted in 90 solar installations, has slowed significantly, Mr. Washo said. By opting out of the tax exemption, Mr. Buchan said the town will have more leverage as it negotiates its Host Community Benefit agreements with solar developers.
Canton resident Kasey Maroney said the town needs to be careful because it is the state that will be involved.
“The state will assess the land and you will get screwed,” Ms. Maroney said.
The majority of comments from residents were in the form of questions about the exemption but also about the proposed 240-megawatt Rich Road solar project.
If the town opts out of the tax exemption, EDF Renewables, the developer of the project, will be subject to full taxation, Mr. Buchan said.
“It is another tool in our toolbox,” Mr. Washo said.
James Rose, a Meade Road resident who has been speaking out against a development on his road, said the deck is currently stacked against locals.
“I have a $9 million solar installation going in behind us and our land will be devalued and they get the tax breaks,” Mr. Rose said.
Mr. Buchan said at a previous meeting about the law that the town would still have options.
The tax-exempt facilities under the current law are subject to PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes agreements.
“Moving forward there is still the availability of a PILOT by the consent of the town and the (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency) and the school district, but it is not the only manner in which the town can proceed with respect to renewable energy facilities,” Mr. Buchan said.
After about an hour of conversation, the board voted unanimously to adopt the local law to opt out of the tax exemption law.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.