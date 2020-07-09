CANTON — After pleading for breath 24 times and calling “momma” at least 10, George Perry Floyd Jr. was silenced by Minneapolis police officers 46 days ago.
A full audio transcript from the body cameras of two officers on scene May 25, was filed in Minnesota state court this week. The transcript is 82 pages long.
“Tell my kids I love them,” Mr. Floyd is recorded saying on page 52.
Over the last 46 days, rallies for Black Lives have continued to call for the beginning of the end to systemic racism, and local municipalities have passed resolutions in support of Black community members and people of color across the north country.
In St. Lawrence County, Potsdam Town Council on June 9, and the Canton Village Board on June 15, each passed resolutions in support of Black lives, and Canton Town Council officially voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement this week.
During a regular meeting Wednesday, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley presented a resolution to the public and the four-member town council, Bob Washo, Tim Danehy, Karin Blackburn and Jim Smith.
Ms. Ashley read the resolution aloud before its unanimous passage.
“From slavery to Jim Crow Laws to the modern criminal justice system, Black people, including Black transgender people, in this country have been brutalized, dehumanized and murdered for centuries,” Ms. Ashley said. “In the 21st century, Black people in America continue to live in fear for losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement or members of white supremacist groups. The killing of a Black, 46-year-old father of two, Mr. George Floyd, by a police officer has sparked protests in the village of Canton, our neighboring towns and villages and across the nation. ... Be it resolved that the town of Canton, town board, condemns all acts of racism and discrimination against people of color and affirms that Black lives do matter.”
The resolution further describes the nation’s laws as tasked with affording everyone, “regardless of race, ethnicity or gender identity, the right to equal protection and equal justice.”
Similar to the village board’s resolution passed last month, the town’s document outlines the systemic and disproportionate discrimination against Black people across a bevy of social institutions, including education, health care, business, government and criminal justice.
“We recognize that people of color, who live, study, work and recreate in Canton, experience incidents of racism on an individual and systemic level,” Ms. Ashley read from the resolution. “The people of Canton wish to welcome and include people of all races, ethnicities and gender identities to create a community where everyone can thrive.”
The responsibility of fostering such a thriving community, the resolution concludes, is that of “all elected and appointment officials, municipal staff and law enforcement.”
