CANTON — Following a public hearing that lasted about five minutes Wednesday evening, the town of Canton passed its updated ethics code.
“This has been worked on for quite some time, and I think we’re in good shape,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said during the board’s regular meeting that commenced after the ethics code hearing and the board’s annual organizational meeting.
Two brief comments from members of the public were made during the hearing — the first seeking to confirm the board hadn’t made any substantial changes to the code since the document last received a public hearing in November.
Ms. Ashley told the room the code’s contents and language are the same as what the village adopted in November based on a monthslong joint effort to draft a new law, with minor formatting differences in how the town’s document is labeled and filed in accordance with local law.
The town board did consider adding sections specific to the town, which would have outlined additional ethics expectations for town justices and the assessor.
After consulting with the town’s legal services provider Eric J. Gustafson, of Pease & Gustafson, Potsdam and Massena, in December, the board decided to exclude any additional standards for justices and the assessor from the town code.
“The issue that’s raised is a Constitutional issue,” Mr. Gustafson said during the board’s December meeting. “The idea is that judges are part of a separate and independent branch of government, and who is the town board to be telling the judges what to do?”
Based on his reviews of judicial ethics opinion pieces, Mr. Gustafson said he had not come across any court opinion on the matter, but that he doesn’t see a reason to detail ethics standards of judicial officials in the town code, as judges are already subject to follow judicial ethics and rules.
A second public comment came from town historian Linda Casserly, who was uncertain about the type of information that needs to be included in the ethics disclosure statement, which must be reviewed and signed annually by town and village employees.
Board member Tim Danehy said the disclosure statement asks employees to affirm they have no financial conflicts as public servants for the town, but does not require people to provide any financial documentation.
Upon passage of the ethics code, Mr. Danehy specified the first disclosure statements under the new ethics law are to be filed by town officials and employees within 30 days of the law taking effect, which Mr. Gustafson said would likely occur in mid-February once the law and its passage are officially filed.
The town and village will now begin to establish a joint ethics board to oversee the ethics code and any conduct violations. Ms. Ashley said the town will discuss that board and potential appointments in February.
The former code described a three-member board of ethics, on which “a majority of such members shall be persons other than town employees” but that membership should also include at least one elected or appointed town employee. The code now structures the ethics board as a five-member group of volunteers, “none of whom is otherwise an elected or appointed officer or employee of either municipality.”
Two appointments each from the village and town, and one appointment agreed upon by both municipalities completes the two-year board term.
The town’s complete code was last revised by the town board on June 8, 1999, according to the town’s code revisions document available on its website. Revisions adopted in the years since mostly relate to zoning laws, and no record of ethics code revisions is outlined in the document.
Revisions included in the new code detail gift acceptance, conflicting investments, conflicting employment, nepotism and a section explaining the annual disclosure requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.