CANTON — The Town Council on Thursday night set an October public hearing for considering a local law to allow an override of the state’s set tax cap for the town’s 2022 budget.
A tax cap override — even if not implemented in a final budget — requires its own public hearing and the passage of a local law, steps Canton and other local municipalities have taken in previous years as a proactive measure should the override be needed.
Set this summer by the state comptroller’s office, the 2022 cap is 2% for local governments on a calendar-based fiscal year, including all counties, towns and fire districts, as well as some cities and villages.
The town supervisor’s office continues to work on the 2022 budget, and based on preliminary figures, the town does not expect to implement an override.
The tax cap override hearing is set for 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14, preceding the town’s regular 6 p.m. meeting.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the town and village are reverting to fully remote meetings using Zoom Technologies. The temporary move, allowed through Jan. 15, is permitted under a new state law signed by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.