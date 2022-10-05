CANTON — Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley presented a proposed preliminary budget to town council members in a special meeting Tuesday night.
Ms. Ashley’s proposed preliminary budget was balanced as requested by the board.
Ms. Ashley’s proposal calls for a tax increase of 4 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which would increase the rate in 2023 from $2.83 per thousand to $2.87 per thousand.
The levy total will go from $1,115,049 to $1,144,127, Ms. Ashley said.
The town has just completed negotiations with the highway department employees, with the new contract including a 3.5% pay increase for 2023. Ms. Ashley proposes in her budget that, “out of fundamental fairness” a 3.5% increase goes to all non-contractual town employees.
Her budget also calls for making the town assessor a full-time position and hiring a part-time assistant assessor.
Those changes are in anticipation of a full town revaluation, Ms. Ashley said.
“Our tax rolls are not equitable,” she said.
Ms. Ashley said the budget is responsible.
“We have added staff, we have taken care of our departments, and we have taken care of the taxpayers,” she said. “Four cents is not bad.”
On Tuesday night, board members had some suggestions that Ms. Ashley will incorporate into her preliminary plan, which will be subject to another budget workshop.
A proposed budget will follow, and a public hearing will be set so that the budget can get passed before a Nov. 4 deadline.
“We need to pass the budget every year before the election,” Ms. Ashley said.
The next town council meeting is Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building courtroom, 60 Main St.
An agenda for that meeting will be posted on Cantonny.gov early next week.
Meetings can be attended in person and are available via Zoom.
