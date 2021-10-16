CANTON — The Canton Town Board will meet in special session Tuesday for a workshop on the 2022 spending plan.
The meeting will be held over Zoom. A link to the meeting will be posted to the municipal website, cantonny.gov.
The town has a tentative plan to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Nov. 4. A finalized budget needs to pass by Nov. 9.
On Thursday the board passed a local law to allow it to override the state-mandated 2% spending cap. The override vote was passed as a precaution only, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said.
