CANTON — The Town Board unanimously voted in favor of a local law to allow the town to exceed the 2% tax increase cap for the 2022 budget.
Passing a law to exceed the state tax cap has become a routine practice in many New York municipalities. Having the law in place gives planners more wiggle room as they complete their annual spending plans.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley described the tax cap override as a safety net.
“We have never used it,” Councilor James T. Smith said at Thursday night’s meeting. “But, we may have to.”
Requests for spending increases keep coming, Mr. Smith said.
“If you look at Justice Court, they have been pounded with mandates,” he said.
The court is asking for another part-time position and an increase in salaries for current employees, he said. A half-time position would run about $20,000, he said.
“When you can only raise less than $10,000 on a 1% increase in your tax rate, it would take a 2% increase alone to cover that position,” Mr. Smith said. “And so those are the things that we have to struggle with.”
The preliminary budget that Ms. Ashley presented to councilors in September totals $3,016,454, compared to $2,840,431 in 2021. That’s an increase of $176,023.
In September, Ms. Ashley said the board needed to consider raising the tax rate to the state-mandated cap of a 2% increase, which would take Canton’s rate from $2.79 per thousand to $2.839 per thousand, bringing in an additional $31,000.
The tax levy would increase from $1,097,379 to $1,115,049, she said.
The tax cap override allows them to exceed that.
The board will meet for a budget work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday to make adjustments to the plan.
“We need to come to some conclusions on this,” Ms. Ashley said. “And we need to say this is where the revenue is coming from. We have a lot of needs.”
A public hearing on the budget will be held on Nov. 4. A spending plan needs to be in place by Nov. 9.
