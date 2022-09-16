Canton OKs funds to make up for salt storage deal

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town board voted Wednesday to use American Rescue Plan Act money to replenish funds used to purchase 9 Stiles Ave., which is the future home of a town salt and sand storage facility.

The town entered into a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement for the property in 2019. Since then, the property has been sublet to offset the cost of the lease.

