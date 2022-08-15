Ogdensburg woman sent to prison for selling meth

RUSSELL — The state Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Monday that Jessica A. Matthews, town of Clare justice, has resigned amid an investigation by the commission into allegations that she failed to file reports and remit funds to the state Comptroller, as required by law.

The commission said in a statement that Ms. Matthews, also known as Jessica Barr, was made aware of the investigation in June 2021, but failed to respond to three commission inquiries into the matter. This past April, she did testify before the commission about the allegations and her failure to respond and then submitted her resignation on May 24, with an effective date of June 1.

