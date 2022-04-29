LOUISVILLE — The town of Louisville was one of several municipalities and public authorities throughout the state to receive a portion of $638 million in grants from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. to protect public health or improve water quality.
The town received $1,213,215 in Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant funding for wastewater treatment plant improvements. A total 199 projects were funded throughout the state.
“Our total project costs approximately $2 million and this grant will cover $1.2 million. That’s pretty good. With the increasing cost of materials and things, it’s certainly going to help us,” Town Councilor Shawn Thompson said.
The project will allow the town to install a micron filtration system to replace the current diatomaceous Earth system that’s in place.
“What that will actually do for us is increase our capacity to 500,000 gallons a day, which is just about double our capacity that we have currently. It’s kind of a state-of-the-art system. It’s environmentally friendly and it will substantially reduce our operating costs,” Mr. Thompson said.
He said the town partnered with the Development Authority of the North Country and C2AE, an architecture, engineering, and infrastructure design firm in Canton, to facilitate the grant application.
“They did a great job,” he said.
Mr. Thompson said town officials been waiting since January to hear news of the funding awards. He said applications for the past two years were opened up at the state level to make the awards.
“We’ve been cautiously optimistic. The announcement came after the budget came through, so we’ve been waiting for funding for quite a while,” he said.
Once they have the funding in hand, town officials will be able to move forward with the bidding process and whatever other approvals are needed to make the project happen.
“We knew the need to improve our system and modernize and were looking for the opportunity to do it. With the grant paying for at least half of the project, it’s just a fantastic time right now to move forward,” Mr. Thompson said. “This grant will substantially reduce the cost to the consumer, which is very, very important to us. And with the system being newer with less chemicals, it’s really going to substantially reduce our operating costs as well. Long-term, it’s going to be a great investment for the community. We’re just glad to see it come to fruition.”
They hope to get the project off the ground by the end of the year.
The funding was announced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
“Modernizing our state’s water infrastructure is critical to ensuring every New Yorker has access to clean drinking water,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “Protecting the public health of New Yorkers will always be a top priority for my administration and this funding is a testament to that commitment. We will continue working collaboratively with every level of government to empower localities with the funding they need to improve water quality statewide.”
“Reliable infrastructure that provides clean water to our communities is of paramount importance,” Sen. Ritchie said in a prepared statement. “Many of the communities in our region receiving grants have contacted my office, seeking state support to help get their projects off the ground and I am thrilled to see them receive the assistance they need. These projects will not only help strengthen infrastructure, but also provide relief to hardworking taxpayers and at the same time, boost the economies of local communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.