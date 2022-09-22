Louisville seeks public support for Whalen Park work

The town of Louisville is looking for community support for an expansion of Whalen Park. Officials are asking people to show their support online at wdt.me/Dc3h2z and write letters of support that are due by Sept. 30. Provided photo

LOUISVILLE — The town of Louisville is looking for community support for an expansion of Whalen Park.

Officials are asking people to show their support online at wdt.me/Dc3h2z and write letters of support that are due by Sept. 30. Letters can be dropped off or mailed to Town of Louisville, 14810 Route 37, Massena, N.Y., 13662, or emailed to recclerk.louisville@gmail.com.

