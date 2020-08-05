MASSENA — The town of Massena and the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena are continuing to update the town’s strategic plan, a process that began in 2019.
“We set a timeline. We’ve established a pretty good process, I think,” Business Development Corporation Executive Director James Murphy told Massena Town Council members.
The previous strategic plan was written in 1998 in response to the ice storm and was revised in 2001. However, the plan was a book on the bookshelf and has not been used since then.
The new strategic plan, in part, identifies the town’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as the mission. Mr. Murphy had told town council members last September that the plan looked forward a few years and needed to be evaluated at intervals to see how well they were able address items contained in the plan. It also needed to address any proposals that might need funding in the future to ensure they were competitive for grant funding opportunities.
Community engagement was part of the process, he said.
“We talked about some priorities. My homework was to develop some public engagement stuff,” such as a short survey, he said. “I think we all agreed in our meetings that the key to the success of any kind of strategic plan is to get input from a wide range of people, stakeholders.”
However, COVID-19 has made that difficult, with restrictions on gatherings, including public hearings, listening sessions and other meetings.
“That’s going to be a little bit of a challenge. We can’t do what we normally do. So we’re going to have to get more creative,” Mr. Murphy said.
