MASSENA — The town of Massena is getting closer to adding logos to its vehicles as part of the town and village branding effort.
Logos would be geared for each particular department’s vehicles.
For instance, the town highway vehicle would have one logo, while the Massena International Airport vehicle would have a separate logo that’s designed for the airport, showing a plane flying in above the Massena International Airport lettering.
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said he had been working with Jason Hendricks, founder, owner, head designer and developer for H3 Designs LLC in Massena, who was contracted for the branding effort. Several logos and websites have been developed by Mr. Hendricks as part of the rebranding effort for the town and village of Massena.
“Obviously the town of Massena has many facets of government and the concept is the same for each logo, although various subject matter is portrayed to represent each department or function,” he said,
During Monday’s Massena Town Council meeting, Mr. Carbone showed examples of some designs, including one that would be used for highway vehicles and one that would be used for the airport vehicles.
In addition to the logos for the highway and airport vehicles, there are separate logos for different facets of Massena, such as Fish Massena and tourism. One logo has a backdrop of a ship sailing on the St. Lawrence River as a fish jumps from the water and the sun begins to set. The logo reads “Always In Season!” It can be found at https://www.exploremassena.com/.
“This logo, always in season, came up because we had something for every season, whether it’s snow or ice-related, springtime events or our big summer events. This is more a tourism-type website,” Mr. Carbone previously told board members.
The “Fish Massena” logo displays a large fish jumping out of the water to focus on the fishing opportunities in Massena. It’s displayed on the Fish Massena website at https://www.fishmassenany.com/, as well as the Fish Massena Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FishMassenaNY.
“As we continue to make Massena relevant with a branding initiative, it is important to get the message out in every aspect possible including the town-owned vehicles. We will continue to promote what our region has to offer as we work into 2021, a year that will prove to be what we have been working on for quite some time,” Mr. Carbone said.
