MASSENA — New York anglers will be converging on Massena this weekend for the town’s fifth annual Big Bass Blowout at the Massena Intake.
The two-day tournament has been open to all anglers in the past, but is limited to New York residents this year because of the COVID-19 situation, avoiding any need for out-of-state participants to quarantine when entering New York.
Town Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner said anglers in the past have largely been from New York and Canada.
“We have the freedom to do this in a way that we don’t have with any other tournament,” he said. “This is one of our criteria. We don’t have to worry about people coming from areas we’re not certain about.”
Other precautions have also been put in place, including the requirements for social distancing and mask wearing.
“We don’t want people getting closer together than 6 feet. We want everybody wearing a mask when they’re on shore,” Mr. Meissner said.
They’ve also changed the format of the hourly fish weighing. Rather than anglers bringing their catches onto the shore and having it weighed, they’ll stay in their boats and hand the fish off to someone already on shore, who will weigh and return them so they can be released.
“If you want to be extra safe, instead of people bringing their fish out of the boat, they come to the dock. We handle the fish. We weigh it, and that’s one less interaction between the public,” he said.
Participants will be advised of the COVID-related rules during the introduction on Saturday.
“Tom Miller and I will be the leaders of this. We will be the ultimate authority. We do have the authority to say you can do this, but you can’t do that,” Mr. Meissner said.
Anglers will have a chance to win some cash every hour.
“For those two days, for six hours every day starting at 9 a.m., people can bring the fish in to be weighed. The biggest fish weighed that hour gets 500 bucks. At the end of two days, it’s a total of $6,000 in cash money given out for catching fish in the Massena area,” he said.
Despite the entry restrictions, Mr. Meissner said he’s been getting plenty of calls. Thirty-nine boats took part in last year’s event.
“Five years ago, it was started to create that awareness of Massena — Massena is the place people should be thinking about to come fish in the St. Lawrence River,” he said. “It’s been growing each year. People talk about it. They know it’s time. They know all those other tournaments have been canceled, so they’re calling us. People have this frenzied attitude that they want to go fishing, and we can understand that.”
Town officials had announced in June that, in consultation with Fishing League Worldwide, they were canceling two tournaments that were scheduled for the Massena Intake this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The FLW Fishing Toyota Series 2020 Tournament-St. Lawrence River was scheduled for July 9 to 13, and the 2020 FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship was scheduled for Aug. 24 through 29.
FLW also canceled single-day fishing mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those mini-camps had been scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake.
FLW will be back in 2021.
Major League Fishing and Fishing League Worldwide released their 2021 Toyota Series schedule, and Massena is scheduled to host a tournament from Aug. 26 to 28 at the Massena Intake.
The 2021 Toyota Series will feature six divisions — Central, Northern, Plains, Southern, Southwestern and Western. That’s down from eight in 2020 but up from five in 2019.
Massena is one of three areas in the Northern Division that will host a tournament in 2021. The others are Plattsburgh’s Lake Champlain from July 15 to 17 and Marbury, Md.’s Potomac River from Sept. 16 to 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.