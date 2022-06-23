MASSENA — The town board has approved a new two-year contract with Massena’s H3 Designs to continue promoting the “Explore Massena” branding effort.
The contract with Jason Hendricks remains at the previous $24,000 cost.
“We’re very, very pleased with what he’s been doing to the website for both the village and town of Massena and making vast improvements. I’m hearing good things. I really appreciate it,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
The contract was also a subject of discussion at Tuesday’s village board meeting, with Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire saying he was in favor of the village also contributing toward the contact cost. Trustees will be asked to approve the village contribution in July. They previously contributed $8,000 toward the $24,000 cost of the contract.
“Their contract is coming up. Their contract is technically with the town, but the village has historically assisted with the funding,’ he said.
Mr. LeBire said Mr. Hendricks had “really done a phenomenal job, and he sets us up well to capitalize on any future developments and things in other areas of the town.”
“He always shared his contract proposal with us, knowing that we have in the past assisted with the contract proposal. It’s a two-year contract, which is what he has done in the past. There’s no increase in costs, which in 2022 is almost unheard of. So I just wanted to put this in front of you guys so you have a chance to look it over,” he told trustees.
Mr. LeBire said he is in favor of committing funds to the contract “simply because he’s been a great asset, even on things like our DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative).”
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said she had also been working with Mr. Hendricks.
“I think he’s also going to be assisting with the Massena.us website. We met to go over a few things to make it user-friendly, update the pictures and so forth. They’re very active and do really good work,” she said.
Mr. Hendricks updated town board members on his recent efforts during their meeting.
“I’m looking forward to yet another exciting year as we enter year four. One of the big things that we’re really, really excited about is we actually have a marketing budget this go-around,” he said.
Mr. Hendricks said he and Nathan Lashomb, from Massena’s Forevermore Studio Photography, also recently shot footage over two days on Barnhart Island as part of a commercial for “Explore Massena.”
He said they focused on what they had discussed at strategy meetings, “to focus in on people that live those busy, crazy lives, and they need an escape to a place where it’s full of green rivers and calm, calm peace, tranquility and all those elements.”
He said they expect to wrap up the commercial in a couple of weeks.
