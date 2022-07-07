MASSENA — The town of Massena is hoping grant funding will help cover the cost of replacing the security card system at the Massena International Airport.
Airport Manager Frank J. Diagostino said the current system is still working but is no longer serviceable and can’t be updated.
He said the security system in the terminal building controls cards, card readers, doors, locks and gates, and they’ve been unable to make new access cards.
“Come to find out, the system was released in 2007 and it is no longer serviceable,” Mr. Diagostino said. “There’s no updates to the hardware or the software. So we’re in the process of working with a company to get that stuff ordered.”
He said the lead time to obtain the necessary items and begin issuing cards again is four to five weeks.
“Hopefully we’ll get the security system paid for with the grants that are out there for airports,” he said. “It’s additional money because of COVID. We will have to pay it up front, but we’ll get reimbursed.”
Mr. Diagostino said they’re also working with the General Services Administration and Transportation Security Administration to update the TSA’s four offices in the terminal building as part of a new 10-year lease agreement.
“There’s $30,000 for a refresh — paint, new rugs, clean floors, strip floors,” he said.
The work was put out to bid with a May 25 deadline to submit proposals for painting, removing the existing carpet, installing new carpet, cleaning tile grout, and stripping and waxing floors.
“We put that up for bid over a month ago and never received any bids for it,” Mr. Diagostino said.
After meeting with officials from the GSA and TSA, he said they provided information on contacts who might be interested in the work and had been in touch with them. Mr. Diagostino was scheduled to meet with officials again to hopefully finalize the terminal work.
