MASSENA — The town of Massena has received $5 million in grant funding, along with interest-free financing, and is seeking additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road.
The estimated project cost is $9 million to extend water to the approximately 135 users in the South Raquette Water District. The system would supply water to 261 equivalent dwelling units, EDUs.
Engineer Anthony Young from Barton and Loguidice told town board members they did a survey in 2021 to determine who had issues with their water quality and would be interested in obtaining municipal water for about $64 to $93 a month. The result was 54% in favor of municipal water, with some citing issues such as salt, hard water, shortage of water, and damage to appliances from sulfur in the well water, he said.
Those with well water could face substantial costs, he said. For instance, Mr. Young said, the average cost of a water softener hookup is $500.
“It could be more than that with all the fittings. It could be an average price of $500,” he said.
He said residents with wells are also responsible for maintaining them if something went wrong.
“It’s unusual to fix it yourself … and all those costs are borne upon you,” he said.
In addition to addressing issues with well water, he said municipal water would also provide fire protection and increase land values, including vacant parcels.
Feedback from residents was used to come up with a plan to move forward.
“We took all those iterations and came up with a couple of different options, and we presented those last March. From there, we developed a preliminary engineering report that was submitted in June” with recommendations, Mr. Young said.
The system would be operated and maintained by the town. Testing would also be done by the town to ensure the water is safe to use and drink.
For now, Mr. Young said the town was successful in obtaining a $5 million grant from New York’s Environmental Facilities Corp. through a partnership with the Department of Health.
“The $5 million grant is the largest single grant that you can get for a water project. We couldn’t ask for bigger, and that’s the biggest one,” he said.
There’s also a 0% loan available. If the town borrowed $4 million for 30 years, he said the savings would be $1.4 million.
“It’s like hitting a home run the first time. You couldn’t ask for a better package,” Mr. Young said.
Now, he said, they’re applying for additional grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
“We talked to them this morning. They’re ready and waiting for the application. We told them we would get working on it. Their grant doesn’t have a maximum. They base their grant on similar systems. We can’t tell you if they’re going to come in at $100,000 or $2.5 million. They do that math behind the scenes,” he said.
Mr. Young said once the application is submitted, they could know Rural Development’s decision within two months.
“At that point we’ll know what grant they have and get that user cost range,” he said.
Resident Mike Brockway said he was glad to hear that they could be getting municipal water.
“I’m one of the people that lives on the South Raquette River Road. I can tell you what sulphur does to everything. I’ve had four water purification systems put in my house since I’ve been there,” he said. “They do not remove sulfur, none of them. The gas from the sulfur water eats into the electrical components of waters, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, microwaves. I replace them every year. Not all of them, but every year I have to replace one or the other, and it’s extremely expensive to do that.”
“I’ve been there 30-some years and I’ve been waiting to hear something like this,” Mr. Brockway added. “So I hope that you follow through on this,”
