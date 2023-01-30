Massena nets $5M to expand water district

Photo by Nithin PA

MASSENA — The town of Massena has received $5 million in grant funding, along with interest-free financing, and is seeking additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road.

The estimated project cost is $9 million to extend water to the approximately 135 users in the South Raquette Water District. The system would supply water to 261 equivalent dwelling units, EDUs.

