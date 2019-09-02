MASSENA — Town of Massena officials will be working with James Murphy, the executive director of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena, to develop a new strategic plan.
Mr. Murphy told Massena Town Council members during a recent meeting that the previous strategic plan was written in 1998 and revised in 2001 but hasn’t been used since.
“It was generated by the ice storm,” said Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola, who had worked on the previous strategic plan. “That started it. It was difficult to implement. Implementation wasn’t really strong.”
He said since then the plan was put on a bookshelf “and stayed there.”
It was up to town officials to make the plan work once it was drawn up, according to Mr. Murphy.
“Strategic plans don’t implement themselves,” he said.
He said talk about drawing up a new strategic plan developed from a conversation with Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and Mayor Timmy J. Currier “about the timing and whether or not we were ready as a community to undertake another strategic planning process.”
“I think we are,” he said. “All of the conditions that we based our plan on no longer exist.”
The new strategic plan would, in part, identify the town’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as the mission.
“Is the mission still valid here?” Mr. Murphy said. “It is also looking forward, five years, 10 years down the road. The idea is to try and figure out what we want to be at some future point and work our way back and come up with a plan to get there. It sounds simple, but it’s not.”
He said strategic plans should be part of the budget process and “part of your deliberations when you look at what projects you’re working on.”
It should also be evaluated to see how well they were able to address the items contained in the plan.
“It’s a lot of work,” Mr. Murphy said. “It should only be done when you’re not in a crisis mode. I think this is a good time to do that.”
He said he had worked on “at least half a dozen” strategic plans for municipalities and organizations.
“As part of my role, this is where I save you some consultant’s fees. I think I can put this together and develop a process and walk the community through that process,” he said. “I would be happy, if you’d like to move forward, to basically set up a planning team and start the process. I think this is a perfect time. You just went through a consolidation study.”
It was important to ensure the strategic plan addressed any proposals that might need funding in the future.
“More and more, especially with the CFA (Consolidated Funding Application) process and the way the North Country Regional Economic Development Council work, all proposals have to be tied to a very comprehensive or strategic plan. They want to see that you’re thinking strategically,” Mr. Murphy said.
