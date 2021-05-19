MASSENA — The town of Massena Planning Board was one of 15 planning boards that received a failing grade from the New York Coalition for Open Government for not posting documents online.
Paul Wolf, president of the non-partisan, non-profit organization, told reporters during a Zoom session on Wednesday that his group reviewed 20 planning boards from across the state, and only 25% of them had documents posted online.
“What planning boards do has a great impact on communities, so it’s really important that they post information online for people to see what is happening at a planning board meeting. Unfortunately, our findings today are, of the 20 planning boards that we took a look at, only five were posting documents online,” he said, calling it a “pretty poor showing.”
Mr. Wolf said their review looked at two planning boards from each of the nine regions across the state except for Western New York, where they selected an additional two boards.
“In the report, we took a look at planning board meetings that were held in March of this year and if a meeting wasn’t held in March, we went backwards to the most recent meetings that were held. Some places aren’t posting anything. At least we couldn’t find them on their website,” he said.
Town planning boards that received a passing grade for posting meeting documents online were Colonie, Oyster Bay, Poughkeepsie, Ramapo and Rotterdam.
Town planning boards that received a failing grade were Allegany, Amsterdam, Cheektowaga, Clay, Greece, Horseheads, Islip, Le Roy, Lewiston, Massena, New Hartford, Plattsburgh, Pomfret, Sullivan and Union.
He said, in Massena’s case, the last meeting agenda that was posted was for July 16, 2020 and contained no documents.
“Planning boards are very important as far as the work they do. They vote on significant issues that affect communities. Every community has a plan of sorts and that’s important, and sometimes there are modifications to those plans as far as granting waivers or building home developments,” he said.
Mr. Wolf said that under the state’s Open Meetings Law, “if you are a public body and you have a website that’s regularly updated as best as practicable, you should post meeting documents online before your meeting occurs. If you have a regularly updated website, there should be no practicable reason why you can’t scan and post documents online. Only 25% are doing so. The results are disappointing. We certainly think that planning boards could do much better and it’s a disservice to the public.”
He noted that there’s no one entity in New York that’s responsible for enforcing the Open Meetings Law.
“So here we have 75% of the planning boards receiving failing grades and not complying with the law, but there’s no entity that has the power to do anything about that. The New York State Committee on Open Government, which is a great organization, provides a lot of resources, but they can only issue advisory opinions. The only recourse is for a citizen to file a private lawsuit, which takes a lot of time, a lot of money, and that shouldn’t be the case as we point out in our report in the recommendation section,” Mr. Wolf said.
Because of the poor showing, he said they’re advocating for a change in the Open Meetings Law. Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Sen. Anna Kaplan have introduced A.1228/ S01150, which requires meeting documents to be posted online at least 24 hours before a meeting occurs. The Assembly passed the legislation on May 4, 2021, and Mr. Wolf said hopefully the Senate will do the same.
“It should be mandated. There’s no reason why it can’t be done,” he said.
