Massena granted $25K for advertising airport

The town of Massena has received $25,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to use for promotion of Massena International Airport. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The town has received $25,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to use for promotion of Massena International Airport.

“The grant pertains to the ARPA funds. This is through the county IDA (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency) and county chamber,” town grant writer Linda McQuinn told Massena Town Board members Wednesday.

