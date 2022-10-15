MASSENA — The town has received $25,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to use for promotion of Massena International Airport.
“The grant pertains to the ARPA funds. This is through the county IDA (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency) and county chamber,” town grant writer Linda McQuinn told Massena Town Board members Wednesday.
She said Massena International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport were earmarked to receive the funding.
“In other words, the $25,000 could be used for promotion, an advertising campaign to spread the word about the airport,” Ms. McQuinn said.
She said she had already done initial research with WPBS because they previously had a promotional campaign.
“So, it’s just a matter of putting the pieces together and submitting, and our deadline is next Monday,” she said.
During Wednesday’s special meeting, the board also approved the hiring of Dylan Casselman as highway, building superintendent and airport manager. Mr. Casselman currently works for the town highway department, and he will replace Frank J. Diagostino, who announced that he would retire this year.
Applications for Mr. Diagostino’s position were due by Sept. 16. Town officials were seeking someone with a valid class B commercial driver’s license and who lives in the Massena Electric Department service area. The position oversees the highway department, buildings and grounds and Massena International Airport.
With Mr. Casselman’s hiring, board members agreed to advertise for a motor equipment operator to replace him in the highway department. Mr. Diagostino said that advertisement would begin running this week, with applications due by Oct. 27.
The board meets again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall for its regular monthly session, as well as a public hearing on overriding the 2% tax cap if necessary with its 2023 budget.
