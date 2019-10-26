MASSENA — When town of Massena voters head to the polls on Nov. 5, they’ll need to ensure they turn their ballots over if they plan to vote on the proposition that would allow the transfer of Massena Memorial Hospital’s assets to St. Lawrence Health System.
“The front is reserved only for those running for office,” St. Lawrence County Commissioner Thomas Nichols (R) said.
The front of the ballot for Massena voters asks them to select four state Supreme Court justices, St. Lawrence County sheriff, St. Lawrence County clerk, Massena town clerk and two Massena town council seats.
Brooks J. Bigwarfe is running unopposed for sheriff, Janet Otto-Cassada and Sandy Santamoor are on the ballot for St. Lawrence County clerk, Massena Town Clerk Pamela Catanzarite is running unopposed, and four individuals are vying for two Massena Town Council seats — Melanie Cunningham, Loren Fountaine, Susan Bellor and Robert Elsner.
The bottom of the ballot’s front side includes an arrow and a message, “Remember to vote both sides.”
“All of the propositions and referendums are on the back of the ballot,” Mr. Nichols said.
The reverse side of the ballot asks town of Massena voters, “Shall the Town of Massena transfer the real estate used in the operations of Massena Memorial Hospital to the St. Lawrence Health System or an entity controlled thereby?”
Mr. Nichols said all sample ballots show both the front and reverse side of the ballot.
“Unfortunately, we’re all guilty of not following directions,” he said.
Election inspectors can’t make any reference to a specific proposition, but can remind voters to check both sides of the ballot.
“We are very careful because we need to protect our inspectors from being accused of breaking the law,” he said. “Our advice is to follow the directions on the ballot.”
Mr. Nichols said they would be happy to send sample ballots to those who request them, and he recommended that voters study the samples and research all options before casting their votes.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said it was critical for voters to cast their ballots on the hospital referendum.
“The referendum we need to approve is on the back,” he said. “Everybody should turn it over.”
Without a yes vote, he said the hospital would close its doors because of lack of funding.
“We can’t have complacency. They don’t have to vote for any official or office, but we need that yes vote,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The hospital will receive a $20 million grant from the state Department of Health contingent on St. Lawrence Health System creating a new nonprofit entity that would acquire Massena’s assets and operate the hospital as part of St. Lawrence Health System.
The hospital’s Board of Managers, Massena Town Council and St. Lawrence Health System have signed an agreement to convert Massena Memorial from a public to a private, not-for-profit hospital that would be part of St. Lawrence Health System, along with Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals. St. Lawrence Health System has also agreed to provide $8 million toward the hospital’s operation.
The Massena Town Council unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 26 to sell surplus Massena Memorial Hospital property to St. Lawrence Health System and set up a mandatory referendum that will be included as part of the Election Day vote on Nov. 5.
