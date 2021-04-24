MASSENA — Town of Massena residents can now mark their calendars for the town’s annual spring cleanup.
Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino told Massena Town Council members on Wednesday that the event is scheduled for May 3 to 29 at the Massena Transfer Station on state Route 420.
He said the procedure would be the same as last year. Town residents who live outside the village of Massena will receive vouchers, as well as a pamphlet that lists what can be accepted and what will not be accepted.
“It’s kind of an educational thing,” Mr. Diagostino said.
Vouchers are available starting Monday by calling the town hall, 315-769-3588, ext. 2, or by emailing tpryce@massena.us. They can also be obtained by visiting the town hall. Individuals must show proof of residency in the town to receive the vouchers.
The vouchers will be presented at the transfer station, and residents will be directed to the area where they can unload their items.
Town residents went through a new spring cleanup procedure starting in 2019. When Mr. Diagostino started in 2010, the Highway Department went door-to-door to pick up items, a process that took two weeks.
Then, from 2013 to 2018, the Highway Department set up at the transfer station, and residents brought their refuse to the station, and Highway Department employees helped them unload.
They went to a voucher system in 2019, with residents bringing their items to the transfer station and the town picking up the tab.
Residents picked up vouchers at the tax collector’s window and redeemed those when they dropped their items off at the transfer station. That spring cleanup lasted throughout May, and residents were issued two vouchers for use during that time period.
Spring cleanup for village of Massena residents begins Monday and runs until May 8. Like the town, the village uses a voucher system for the cleanup.
Village residents who have active residential refuse accounts should have received their vouchers in the mail. Landlords are responsible for providing the vouchers to their tenants in a timely manner. One voucher allows two trips to the Massena Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The vouchers are non-transferrable and must be used for the intended property. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program cannot participate in spring cleanup.
A change to the program last year gave village residents two weeks to take their items to the transfer station. Previously, those who lived north of the Grasse River took their items the first week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the second week.
A change to the program in 2019 required residents to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip.
