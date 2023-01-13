MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has officially signed on to host the 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour from July 28 to 30 at a host fee of $35,000.
The contract covers 2023 only, but is renewable annually upon written agreement by both parties. It originally covered a three-year period, but board members approved a one-year deal.
“I’m a little leery about going out for three years, depending on grants and everything,” former Councilor Thomas C. Miller said.
Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s tourism director, said that although the contract application was for three years, “that doesn’t mean we have to do that.”
“This is a really big deal, them coming up here,” he said. “When they select the place, they’re looking for some place that they can do this every single year for a decade or more. All the other places that they do this in the country, they’ve been doing it now for 10 years and it grows every year.”
None of the professional anglers who are part of other tournaments are part of the Big Bass Tour, which has an hourly payout. Mr. Meissner said it’s designed to bring families to the area in a five-state promotion area.
“They look at it as more of an event to celebrate the opportunities that families can have coming from other areas to Massena to enjoy the outdoor recreation we have,” he said. “So, it’s a phenomenal opportunity. I mentioned before, it’s for amateurs and families and kids.”
Mr. Meissner said they’ve also been working with the New York Power Authority and state Department of Environmental Conservation to bring a fishing event for kids to Massena.
“Not just a tournament. This isn’t about adding a tournament. It’s an instructional day that will be done at Hawkins Point. We will have teachers there in different spots where the kids can go to learn some of the elements about fishing, and then we’ll have teachers to help these kids learn how to cast or whatever,” he said. “It’s a great first step and what it represents is the Power Authority taking the awareness and the responsibility that this environment here is special for the people who live here.”
Mr. Meissner said that by getting kids involved, “there’s all kinds of opportunities as we go forward. So I’m really excited about that.”
The first planned date is June 6.
“We’re going to incorporate kids in the younger age brackets like fourth, fifth and sixth grade and also up to the end of middle school,” he said.
He thanked the town for their efforts to promote fishing.
“This town has stood apart from all the other towns in the area,” he said. “I just want to say that I’m extraordinarily, extraordinarily pleased with the direction of where we’ve come and where we are right now with some of the things that have been happening even outside of fishing. It’s not often that I’m short for words, but the contribution and the quality of what our team has done to build the success that we have right now, it’s a national destination for fishing.”
Mr. Meissner also thanked Mr. Miller for his efforts with the fishing initiatives. He said the first concentration was on sports shows.
“Tom and I started developing ideas along in terms of how we can bring more attention to this area. Since that time, he has been such a vital part of what we’ve done, not just in the tremendous team membership that he’s brought, but with his support and coordination with the things that Linda (McQuinn) and I have tried to do,” he said. “There are no words to express how much he has meant and how valuable I think he is.”
