Massena hooks a deal for Big Bass

The Massena Town Board has officially signed on to host the 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour from July 28 to 30 at a host fee of $35,000. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has officially signed on to host the 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour from July 28 to 30 at a host fee of $35,000.

The contract covers 2023 only, but is renewable annually upon written agreement by both parties. It originally covered a three-year period, but board members approved a one-year deal.

