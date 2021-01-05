MASSENA — The town of Massena started collecting 2021 town and county taxes on Monday, and taxpayers are being asked, if possible, to use other payment methods rather than in person to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We encourage everyone to either use the United States Post Office, the night drop-off box in front of the town hall — although please do not leave cash — or pay online through our website,” said Taya Pryce, the town’s receiver of taxes.
“We’re asking for the public’s help in using the drop box. I hope we can count on the public’s help with that,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
There is a service charge for those who pay their taxes through the town’s website at massena.us.
Although the town hall offices, including the Tax Office are open for business, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said they’re encouraging taxpayers to use alternative methods of payment to keep the number of individuals inside the building to a minimum and minimize the spread of the virus.
“Please consider the best safety practices as COVID and the (United Kingdom) strain of COVID put all of our communities at risk,” Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said in a social media posting.
If someone has no checking or account or credit card to pay their taxes, they can pay them at the Tax Office window.
“As a precaution to protect staff and residents, we will not take tax payments unless they are in cash and there is no other option available to you. Your receipt will be sent to you in the mail,” Ms. Pryce said.
Village taxpayers were unable to make in-person payments this year to keep employees and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, taxpayers could drop their payments off in the village of Massena drop box in front of the Massena Town Hall, or payments could be mailed to village of Massena, with the envelope postmarked by the due date.
Because no in-person payments could be made this year, and because of a concern about how many people may have handled bills or change over time, cash payments were not accepted. They could be paid by personal check, bank check or money order. Residents who paid their taxes this year received their receipts in the mail.
There was a 2.65%, or $1 minimum convenience fee from the payment processing company for those who used credit cards. The taxpayers were responsible for that fee because the, under the law, the village could not absorb it.
